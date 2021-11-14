FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures on the way, a front arrives by late week

A nice and clear evening ahead to grill out (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our perfect weather continues as sunshine has been abundant for our Sunday afternoon after a very cold start where many areas started in the middle and upper 30′s north of I-10 and areas along and just south started in the lower 40′s. Thankfully we have seen plenty of sunshine to help warm us into the lower 70′s, which is close to average but we can expect an even bigger warm up as we head towards the middle of the week.

If you have any plans to be outdoors this evening the weather won’t be a factor at all as temperatures slowly fall through the lower 60′s for the evening with a few areas in the upper 50′s. The one positive thing will be the fact that temperatures won’t be nearly as cool as what we saw this morning. In fact temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees warmer starting out Monday morning with lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. We will have to keep an eye out for patch fog developing through the morning hours and in some locations it could be dense at times, but it will quickly burn off as the sun rises. Expect our afternoon temperatures to be in even warmer for Monday afternoon as we see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle 70′s.

High pressure is going to be our best friend over the course of the next few days as it remains in charge of the weather keeping things dry with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. Our humidity values will be increasing over time as winds turn back out of the south and it will be a little breezy at times with gust closer to 20 mph over the next few days. As we move closer to Wednesday the area of high pressure will be moving farther to the east and a cold front will be approaching from the west. Latest model runs continue to show the bulk of our rain opportunities coming more Thursday into Friday. The question is do we get a lot of rain out of the system because models are continuing to go back and forth on an area of low pressure moving up from the south and where it throws the deeper moisture. We’ll keep a close eye on that as we get closer but afternoon temperatures will manage to reach the upper 70′s to near 80 by Wednesday.

Cooler weather will return by next weekend with highs dropping into the upper 60′s on Friday and then lower 70′s from Saturday into much of next week. Some guidance suggest that another system may bring rain chances back by next Monday but once again that is something we will have to keep in our sights as we get closer in time. For now though make sure to enjoy the wonderful weather upcoming as we see plenty of sunshine and warmer weather as we head over the next 3 days before a more unsettled pattern returns by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

