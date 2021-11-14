Cowboys find groove in 44-3 win over HBU

HOUSTON – Isaiah Chambers made sure is return home wouldn’t go without notice.

His strip-sack with 48 seconds to play in the first quarter resulted in a 1-yard recovery and return for a touchdown by Mason Kinsey to put the Cowboys up 7-3 and on their way to a 44-3 Southland Conference win. McNeese improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in league play while HBU fell to 0-10 and 0-7.

The Houston native recorded two sacks and three tackles for a loss while forcing two fumbles, broke up a pass and hurried the quarterback four times. As a defensive unit, the Cowboys held HBU to 182 total offensive yards and seven net yards rushing.

“We moved the ball but stalled on the other side of the 50 a few times,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “We needed some help from the defensive unit. Those guys played with tremendous tenacity like they have the last four weeks.

“I thought that scoop and score ignited us and got us prepared to buckle down and get some points on the board. We were able to capitalize and score then came out in the third quarter and stopped them defensively, and then got on a roll.

“Some good things happened throughout the game. It wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t always pretty, but whoever you’re playing, when you can create turnovers and create opportunities for your offense, they complement one another.”

McNeese created five turnovers on the day – two fumble recoveries and three interceptions – and scored points off all five.

HBU scored the game’s first points off a 26-yard Gino Garcia field goal with 5:22 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing possession following HBU’s field goal, McNeese faced a fourth-and-15 at the HBU 22. Quarterback Cody Orgeron threw a bullet to Mason Pierce in the end-zone for what appeared to be a touchdown, but replay showed the ball bounced right before reaching Pierce.

HBU took over at the 22, the third straight possession McNeese failed to convert on a fourth down.

On the first play from scrimmage, Chambers stopped HBU with a 4-yard loss, then on the next play, his sack on Husky quarterback Orion Olivas knocked the ball loose while Kinsey picked it up at the 1 and ran it in for the score and a 7-3 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Twillie Lovett reached in on the tackle attempt and forced the ball loose from returner Lane Botkin while McNeese’s Quad Wilson recovered it at the 27-yard line.

Orgeron used his feet to cover the 27 yards, gaining 17 on his first run then scoring on a 10-yard bolt up the middle and the Cowboys led 14-3 after scoring two TDs in a matter of 32 seconds.

McNeese’s defense continued its dominance in the second quarter. Jarrius Wallace picked off an Olivas pass in the end zone with 13:47 to play in the quarter and eight plays later, Orgeron connected with Walker Wood for an 18-yard touchdown, putting the Cowboys up 21-3 with 10:51 to play.

In that drive, Carlo Williams had a run of 26 yards and Josh Parker added pick-ups of 14 and 8 to set up the scoring play.

Later in the quarter, Orgeron found Cee Jay Powell for a 33-yard touchdown strike with less than a minute to play in the half as the Cowboys would go into the break with a 28-3 lead.

Nolan Heitmeier booted a 23-yard field goal late in the third quarter to make it a 31-3 McNeese lead – the first made field goal by the Cowboys since the Southern game.

McMahon scored on a 15-yard run to make it a 38-3 lead then Grayson Mays dealt the final blow when he picked off a pass and returned it 46-yards for the score.

Orgeron finished the game 19 for 37 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, increasing his career total to 50. He threw his first career TD pass three years ago in Husky Stadium.

“It kinda came full circle,” he said after the game.

Offensively, McNeese rolled up a season-high 505 total yards with 293 of those coming on the ground, another season-best.

McMahon led the way with a career-high 124 yards on 23 carries and averaged 5.4 yards per rush. Josh Parker and Carlo Williams each had 58 yards while Orgeron finished with 52.

Powell caught eight passes for 81 yards and a score to lead the team.

Callum Eddings averaged 37 yards per punt but had all three boots downed inside the 20-yard line including a career-long kick of 48 yards that flipped the field.

HBU’s Olivas completed 19 of 38 passes for 175 yards with three interceptions.

The last time McNeese held an opponent to three points or less was against Lamar on Nov. 23, 2019 in a 27-3 win.

McNeese will close out its season next Saturday when it hosts Northwestern State at noon in Cowboy Stadium. The Cowboys will recognize their seniors in a pregame ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.