Beauregard and Allen Parish voters pass all property tax propositions

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Voters passed three tax propositions in Beauregard Parish and one in Allen Parish in Saturday’s election.

View the full election results HERE.

Beauregard PW Prop. No. 1 of 2 (Health Unit/Public Health)

Result: Passed

YES: 1,869 (62%)

NO: 1,154 (38%)

Purpose: To acquire, construct, improve, maintain and/or operate the public health units and other related public health activities in the parish.

Amount: 2.42 mills (0.18 mill increase).

Time period: 2021-2030 (10 years).

Beauregard PW Prop. No. 2 of 2 (War Memorial Civic Center)

Result: Passed

YES: 1,936 (64%)

NO: 1,081 (36%)

Purpose: To construct improvements to and maintain and/or operate the War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder.

Amount: 1.25 mills (0.07 mill increase).

Time period: 2022-2031 (10 years).

South Beauregard Recreation District No. 2

Result: Passed

YES: 548 (65%)

NO: 296 (35%)

Purpose: To acquire, construct, improve, maintain, operate and/or support parks, playgrounds, a multi-purpose recreation community center and other recreational facilities in District 2.

Amount: 10 mills (no change).

Time period: 2022-2033 (12 years).

Allen Parishwide Proposition (Library Tax Renewal)

Result: Passed

YES: 748 (52%)

NO: 683 (48%)

Purpose: To provide funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation, construction, renovation and support of the Allen Parish Library and its branches.

Amount: 10.81 mills.

Time period: 2023-2032 (10 years).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

