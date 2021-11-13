Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff restaurant Friday night, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Burger King on Sam Houston Jones Parkway around 11 p.m., said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two subjects entered the restaurant with a firearm to confront the victim, Vincent said. A physical altercation ensued and the firearm was accidentally discharged, injuring the victim’s right hand. One of the suspects was also injured.

Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a local hospital, where they received medical treatment before being released, Vincent said.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Conswella Anderson Robinson, 45, of Humble, Texas, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Catherine Marie Anderson, 64, of Baton Rouge, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.