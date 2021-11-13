Tri-State K-9 team visits Lake Area to provide emotional support for disaster survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has some special four-legged visitors from New Jersey this weekend - they are therapy dogs, specially trained to respond to those who have been through disasters.

There’s nothing like a cuddly pooch who thinks you are the most wonderful person on the planet.

And some are in town this weekend to comfort folks who’ve been through one disaster after another.

“Her name is Roo. Roo like a kangaroo,” says trainer Daniela Gifford.

Roo and her pals Logan, Abigail and Cosmo are part of what’s called the Tri-State K-9 Response Team and they are from New Jersey and Florida.

Pamela Bolden laughs joyfully as golden retriever, Logan, slobbers her face with kisses. She knows firsthand, the pooches with a purpose know how to make people feel better.

“We have found that dogs are amazing at giving people happiness, comfort and a pause at whatever they’re dealing with so that they can develop the resiliency to move forward,” she said.

The dogs often go to work in areas after mass shootings and other crises. This week, they are happy to be in Louisiana.

“To try to use our dogs to help members of the community who have been through all of the experiences that you have had for the past couple of years,” said Bolden.

Daniela Gifford trains the dogs to be therapeutic and respond to a crisis.

“Any dog can become a therapy dog as long as the foundation of the temperament is there. And from there then you can build the skills of like being polite in public, how to say hi to people properly, not to jump,” said Gifford.

Specially trained dogs like Abigail learn how to comfort those emotionally distressed.

“We are the CIT crisis intervention, New Jersey Ambassador Dogs and that’s how we get to deploy different places.”

In the Lake Area, they worked with the local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for a stress management fair for employees at L’Auberge.

While on their way, they stopped in Houston and provided some comfort to those traumatized from last weekend’s deadly concert.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the dogs will be at Porche Advanced Systems at 4720 Nelson Rd., along with their handlers and representatives of NAMI.

Also, at 3 p.m. there’s a soccer game between the Calcasieu Soccer Club and a Houma team at the LaGrange soccer field on Sale Road behind Tads. The dogs will be there too.

