SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2021.

Warlin Marquez Coleman, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer.

Curtis James Cart, 37, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple arson; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Tevis Jashawn Andre Walker, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, pregnant victim; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Brinasia Roberson, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Todd Glynn Dowers, 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (4 charges); second-degree kidnapping; domestic abuse battery (2 charges); entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Olufolabo Nathaniel Jagun Ogunyemi, 19, Shreveport: Third-degree rape.

Brandon Glenn Carter, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Bryan Mayo, 36, Lake Charles: Stalking; simple battery; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

