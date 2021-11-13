50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles residents concerned about broken street lights

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s something many wouldn’t consider when thinking of damage caused by Hurricane Laura, but it’s raising concerns for residents in a Lake Charles neighborhood.

“Riding through the city, we noticed how dark the city was on different streets,” resident Sandra Lazard said. “And just coming through my neighborhood, we noticed how dark it was. So, that’s when we became aware that something needed to be done.”

Over a year without street lights, Lazard said she has many concerns living in a neighborhood with heavy foot traffic.

“I was just concerned because when I almost hit someone, not knowing who it was I would’ve hit, I didn’t want this to happen,” Lazard said. “So, that’s why I called to see what could be done.”

Entergy spokesperson Margaret Harris explained that it’s a quick turn-around for repairs.

“We do want to restore street lights,” Harris said. “We have restored many lights in our communities and are able to do that fairly rapidly.”

She further explained that the utility company relies on the public to report the problem.

“We definitely want the public to notify us of street lights that are out,” Harris said. “It is very helpful to have a specific address or closest intersection so that we make sure we’re at the right location.”

If you notice a broken street light, you can call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or Lake Charles City Works at 337-491-1221. You can also make reports to HERE.

