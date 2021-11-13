Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hurricanes may have knocked our community down - but not out.

And now’s the time to “Just Imagine” something you think would be wonderful for Southwest Louisiana’s future.

That’s what the Community Foundation of SWLA asks everyone to do as they begin listening workshops Monday. It’s to help urban design associates develop a 50-year resilience master plan for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

Foundation CEO Sara Judson says they want to hear from the community on what a strong, healthy, thriving region will look like in fifty years.

”We’re going to have a variety of ways for people to share ideas,” Judson said. “So, we hope to see a lot of people at each of those sessions. But we know it won’t fit into everybody’s schedule and so there will be other opportunities to share on a texting platform, as well as the web site that’s just been created called ‘Just Imagine Southwest Louisiana.’”

The listening workshops will be held as follows:

Monday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Calcasieu Event Center in Sulphur

Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Lake High School Cafeteria.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.