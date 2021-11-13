FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely north of I-10, warming trend into next week

Gumbo weather is around with temperatures into the middle 40's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, but our afternoon has remained much cooler with highs only reaching the lower to middle 60′s. Cooler and drier air has rushed into the area and will set things up for an even colder start to our Sunday morning with the possibility of frost very likely north of I-10 with a chance even along and just south in the rural locations.

Our weather pattern is being controlled by an area of high pressure that continues to build overhead and that will mean plenty of sunshine and clear skies for the rest of the weekend and even to start the new week. First lets focus on the now and that is a cool evening with temperatures quickly falling into the lower and middle 50′s by mid-evening, but if you plan on heading out later this evening you’ll want to keep the coat handy as it won’t take long to reach the middle to upper 40′s. Frost will be likely though for many locations north of I-10 so make sure to bring in the sensitive plants and even pets indoors so you they can be protected from the cold. We’ll have to watch for patchy frost along and south of I-10 especially for rural locations. Plenty of sunshine will return for Sunday afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 60′s to near 70.

A warming trend will ensue to start the new week as we will quickly see our overnight lows going from the lower 40′s Sunday morning to lower 50′s by Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm as well with many locations back into the middle 70′s for Monday, but by the time we reach Wednesday we are looking at upper 70′s to near 80 as we continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. Rain chances remain low as well through Wednesday before slowly increasing Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the area. Models are still back and forth on how much rain we see and the exact timing of the front with a good consensus on the first front with arriving on Thursday. The question will be towards the second half of the ten day as an area of low pressure moves closer to the area.

Looking at the second half of the ten day temperatures look to stay steady in the lower 70′s for the afternoon with lower 60′s for the overnight as cloud cover sticks around. Rain looks to return towards the following Monday but that’s where models are differing with the exact timing and if the rain stays to the east. That’s something we will watch closely as we move over time, but for now enjoy the wonderful weather we have upcoming on our Sunday but keep the coats handy for the morning.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

