Allen Parish authorities search for two carjacking suspects

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s office has issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in an Oakdale carjacking this week. Authorities say not only was a vehicle stolen, the victim was left bloodied and bruised in the process.

A late night drive on Tuesday started like any other work commute for Mitchell Marcantel as he left Texas traveling along Highway 10 in Oakdale. What Marcantel says he didn’t realize though, he was driving blind straight into a trap.

“As I was driving, I saw a car flipped over, upside down in the ditch, so I stopped and I pulled the doors open and pulled them out,” Marcantel said. “They wanted me to bring them back to Oakdale and I told them ‘no, we have to stay here at the vehicle.’”

The victim says that’s when the two people inside the car flipped the switch.

“He hit me and tackled me,” Marcantel explains. “At that moment, I had a flashlight in my hand, the only thing I could think to do was swing the flashlight and try to get him off of me. I was hitting him in the head a few times and then as soon as he jumped off, I saw some headlights so I ran towards them and they took off.”

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office hunting down those two suspects who they say took off inside the victim’s Hyundai Elantra.

“I don’t know why they did it or anything but they did find my car that night,” Marcantel said.

Allen Parish authorities pinpointed the stolen car on Paul Brown Road later that night along with suspect Robert Walker who was later arrested.

Marcantel says his wallet was inside the car and is still missing. He calls himself a ‘Good Samaritan’ but may think twice before lending a hand from now on.

“I’ve helped several people before like several years ago a car flipped in Sulphur and I helped get those people out; but it’s kinda deterred me from helping anybody again,” Marcantel said.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrest warrants for two suspects they say are involved in the carjacking: Arnold Ray Goudeau and Faith Sanford of Oakdale. Both are wanted for carjacking and Goudeau is wanted for second degree battery.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.