Westlake mayor recognized as outstanding citizen of the year

Bob Hardey speaks after receiving his award.
Bob Hardey was awarded Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the West Cal Chamber.(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a year of leadership despite personal hardship, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey was honored Thursday night by the West Calcasieu community.

It was a night of surprises at the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce banquet in Sulphur.

Cheerleaders from high schools in Westlake, Sulphur and Vinton dazzled the Chamber members with their enthusiasm leading up to the presentation of various awards.

It’s been challenging for many trying to recover from disasters - but likely none so much as Westlake mayor Bob Hardey, who has undergone months of treatment for a brain tumor.

Hardey was given the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award.

The West Cal Chamber presents this award to a person who they believe has demonstrated excellent citizenship and made meaningful contributions to the people of West Calcasieu and beyond.

“It has been a bad year,” Hardey said. “We did get a bad diagnosis, but we’re working through it. We’re doing better. We’ve had 12 treatments. We’re going to finish our last one next Thursday. Chemo proton therapy at M.D. Anderson is working well. I’m not having the issues I should have with a brain tumor.”

Hardey appears in good spirits, optimistic about how things are going. He also seemed very moved at what was like a collective hug from the West Calcasieu community.

