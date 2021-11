TDL First Round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights

Full scoreboard HERE .

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The high school football playoffs have arrived.

For our Game of the Week, we’re headed out to Dry Creek, where No. 13 East Beauregard (4-6) hosts district rival No. 20 Merryville (2-8) in a Class 1A matchup.

East Beauregard won the first matchup over Merryville 40-34 on Oct. 7.

Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.

Playoff Pairings

Non-select

No. 21 Assumption (5-4) at No. 12 Leesville (7-2)

No. 17 DeRidder (7-3) at No. 16 Eunice (6-4)

No. 29 Bossier (6-4) at No. 4 Iowa (9-1)

No. 17 Westlake (7-3) at No. 16 Grant (8-2)

No. 19 Iota (7-3) at No. 14 Brusly (7-2)

No. 22 Jennings (4-6) at No. 11 Bogalusa (6-2)

SELECT

