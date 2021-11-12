50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2021.

Matthew Zane Kay, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.

Demone Paul Captain, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; failure to stop and yield; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Connor Brian Thimling, 22, Ft. Polk: Battery of a pregnant victim.

Darin Allen Soileau, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Alex Thomas Granger, 23, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Wilfred Matthew Lavergne, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; switched license plates; contempt of court (2 charges).

Troy Micheal Coggins, 50, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Khalil Seus Carter, 19, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Richard Nelson Vest, 39, Lake Charles: Broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Nadine Parsley, 24, Liberty, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; driver must be licensed; out of state detainer.

Leslie Wayne Lewis, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.

