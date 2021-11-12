50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

San Diego man cycling coast to coast raising money for veterans

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pedaling for peace from sea to shining sea, Ryan Lee Gehris has made it his life’s mission to raise awareness for veteran families.

Using a speed beach cruiser, Ryan is crossing the United States raising money and awareness for veterans, military families and the Gold Star Foundation.

“Well, for the past three years, I’ve been off and on pedaling this bicycle cross country up and down the west coast,” Gehris said.

Gehris is riding across the country, honoring the lives lost and the families left behind.

He started his ride in honor of his grandfather and mother.

“My grandfather, he was killed in Vietnam back in 1965. He was there as a military advisor,” Gehris said. “My mother was only 14 years old. My mother is not with us anymore. She’s one of my guardian angels.”

Gehris said he got the idea from a late-night show guest.

“One day I’m watching Stephen Colbert and he has a guest on there, Joe Walsh, from the Eagles - the rock band the Eagles,” Gehris said. “And that gentleman, he started a foundation called Vets Aid. And that foundation helps Gold Star families.”

Gehris started his journey in 2018 raising money for the foundation and hasn’t been able to stop since.

“I started pedaling from San Diego, raising money for Children of Fallen Patriots, and I’ve never been able to stop,” Gehris said.

And it sounds like he’s not stopping any time soon.

“My ultimate goal is to make it to the northeast again - Philadelphia, New York one last time,” Gehris said.

He plans to stay here for the rest of the week and says his next stop will be New Orleans.

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
The sheriff says the suspect has been arrested and there is no danger to the public.
One arrested in Lake Charles shooting Saturday

Latest News

I-10 West closed before state line
Sias hopes increased awareness, more patrols, signage and maybe other precautions will help.
McNeese alum upset with speeding around campus
Sias hopes increased awareness, more patrols, signage and maybe other precautions will help.
VIDEO: McNeese alum upset with speeding around campus
San Diego man cycling from coast to coast to raise money for veterans
VIDEO: San Diego man cycling coast to coast raising money for veterans