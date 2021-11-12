San Diego man cycling coast to coast raising money for veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pedaling for peace from sea to shining sea, Ryan Lee Gehris has made it his life’s mission to raise awareness for veteran families.

Using a speed beach cruiser, Ryan is crossing the United States raising money and awareness for veterans, military families and the Gold Star Foundation.

“Well, for the past three years, I’ve been off and on pedaling this bicycle cross country up and down the west coast,” Gehris said.

Gehris is riding across the country, honoring the lives lost and the families left behind.

He started his ride in honor of his grandfather and mother.

“My grandfather, he was killed in Vietnam back in 1965. He was there as a military advisor,” Gehris said. “My mother was only 14 years old. My mother is not with us anymore. She’s one of my guardian angels.”

Gehris said he got the idea from a late-night show guest.

“One day I’m watching Stephen Colbert and he has a guest on there, Joe Walsh, from the Eagles - the rock band the Eagles,” Gehris said. “And that gentleman, he started a foundation called Vets Aid. And that foundation helps Gold Star families.”

Gehris started his journey in 2018 raising money for the foundation and hasn’t been able to stop since.

“I started pedaling from San Diego, raising money for Children of Fallen Patriots, and I’ve never been able to stop,” Gehris said.

And it sounds like he’s not stopping any time soon.

“My ultimate goal is to make it to the northeast again - Philadelphia, New York one last time,” Gehris said.

He plans to stay here for the rest of the week and says his next stop will be New Orleans.

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots, click HERE.

