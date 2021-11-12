McNeese alum upset with speeding around campus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been several years since a student has been struck or killed near McNeese, but complacency could change that.

Thomas Sias remembers tragedy when he was a student and is concerned about the number of speeders he sees flying by McNeese State University.

“We had an incident where a student got struck by a vehicle, and there was another student got struck before that,” Sias said.

Sias hopes increased awareness, more patrols, signage and maybe other precautions will help.

“If they would put a crosswalk, it would help - it probably would help,” Sias said.

Sias believes Common Street between Sale and McNeese is the worst. But he says it’s bad in other school zones too.

“It’s not only this school zone here, as well as other school zones I see it in as well,” Sias said. “Entering a school zone, I drop my speed to 25 and they got people shooting by me.”

He reminds people it’s 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McNeese and 35 only after school hours.

“It’s 35 after 4 o’clock and before 7 [a.m.]; it’s 25 during school days and during the hours of 7 [a.m.] to 4 [p.m.].”

A McNeese spokesperson says university and city police often do traffic control operations on the streets around the campus.

They are urging the public to respect speed limits and keep students safe

Also, a spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department says they monitor school zones throughout the city.

The spokesman says when citizen complaints of speeding are received, they are assigned to the traffic division for monitoring.

