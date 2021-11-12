La. voters head to polls Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters head to the polls Saturday to decide on four constitutional amendments, in addition to local taxes and a few local races.

Voters in Calcasieu will be voting on the vacant seat in the 27th District of the State Senate.

Three candidates are in the running for the seat: Democrat Dustin Granger, Republican Jake Shaheen and fellow Republican Jeremy Stine.

The winner will take the place of long-time former Sen. Ronnie Johns, who served nine years as state senator before accepting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ appointment as chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board in July.

Click HERE for what’s on your ballot.

Click HERE for details on your voting location.

Click HERE for more on the four constitutional amendments.

The only other position up for election in Southwest Louisiana Saturday is the Ward 3 Justice of the Peace in Vernon Parish, where four are running for the seat: Republican Shane Jean, Republican John McMahon, Republican Isaac Riley, and independent Christopher Kyle Willis.

Calcasieu voters will vote on a 1/4-cent sales tax renewal for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.