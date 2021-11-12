Iowa and Iota fall in volleyball quarterfinal matches at Cajundome

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA volleyball playoffs continued Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette with the quarterfinal round for Divisions I-V. Southwest Louisiana had a pair of Division III teams in play hoping to make history.

The seventh-seeded Lady Jackets of Iowa matched up against No. 2 E.D. White. Iowa was in the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years with both those being the only quarterfinal trips in school history.

Despite Iowa jumping out the gate to lead the first set, 3-2, the Lady Cardinals would control the rest of the set and the match. E.D. White swept Iowa in straight sets, 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-11).

No. 5 Iota followed a few hours later, but the Lady Dogs would suffer the same fate. Iota was in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016, while fourth-seeded St. Michael proved why it’s a staple in the state tourney.

The Warriors took the first set before Iota rallied to lead 13-12 in the second set before St. Michael would close out the second set and the third one as well to win in straight sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.