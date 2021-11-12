50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Iowa and Iota fall in volleyball quarterfinal matches at Cajundome

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA volleyball playoffs continued Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette with the quarterfinal round for Divisions I-V. Southwest Louisiana had a pair of Division III teams in play hoping to make history.

The seventh-seeded Lady Jackets of Iowa matched up against No. 2 E.D. White. Iowa was in the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years with both those being the only quarterfinal trips in school history.

Despite Iowa jumping out the gate to lead the first set, 3-2, the Lady Cardinals would control the rest of the set and the match. E.D. White swept Iowa in straight sets, 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-11).

No. 5 Iota followed a few hours later, but the Lady Dogs would suffer the same fate. Iota was in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016, while fourth-seeded St. Michael proved why it’s a staple in the state tourney.

The Warriors took the first set before Iota rallied to lead 13-12 in the second set before St. Michael would close out the second set and the third one as well to win in straight sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
The sheriff says the suspect has been arrested and there is no danger to the public.
One arrested in Lake Charles shooting Saturday

Latest News

d
Iowa and Iota fall in volleyball quarterfinal matches at Cajundome
McNeese Men's Basketball
Cowboys start hot, but falter in 77-61 loss to TCU
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Barbe baseball's Donny Sandifer (Southern), Crawford Courville (LSUE), Grant Comeaux (Louisiana...
#SWLApreps Class of 2022 Fall National Signing Day