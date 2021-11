Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 West near mile marker 5 is now open.

I-10 West is now open at Mile Marker 5 (before LA/TX state line). Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) November 12, 2021

