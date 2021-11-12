50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder start to the weekend but no rain returning for several more days

By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many locations in the 40s this morning will also combine with some patchy areas of dense fog through about 8:00 a.m. which will affect some of your morning commutes as you head back to work and school this morning. A coat or a jacket is needed this morning but with a full day of sun, we’ll have highs this afternoon reach in the low to middle 70s. Plan to take a jacket and blanket if you will be outdoors after sunset though as temperatures quickly fall back into the 50s for those high school playoff games tonight and continue to drop well into the 40s overnight.

A secondary reinforcing cold front is moving through the area tonight which will send temperatures down even lower through the weekend. Lows tonight in the 40s will just be the start. This front will bring no additional rain today or tonight but will lock us into a chilly pattern with highs tomorrow in the lower 60s. Lows by Sunday drop to around 40 with some spots in the upper 30s as some patchy areas of frost will be a possibility Sunday morning in northern parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes.

A gradual warming trend will return early next week as our cold high pressure moves off to the east with onshore southerly winds returning highs back into the 70s and lows back into the 50s and 60s ahead of yet another cold front by the second half of next week. That will mean more showers by next Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to come out to Abraham’s Tent today in Lake Charles, located at 2424 Fruge St., and drop off your food and supplies today from 6:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. as Mrs. Pearl Cole and the staff continue to serve the community each day with their daily meals and other services to those in need. We’ll see you there!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
The sheriff says the suspect has been arrested and there is no danger to the public.
One arrested in Lake Charles shooting Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fronts this week keep a chillier pattern in place through the weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - November 11, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Nightcast - November 11, 2021
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The rain is finally gone and now the cooler weather arrives