FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder start to the weekend but no rain returning for several more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many locations in the 40s this morning will also combine with some patchy areas of dense fog through about 8:00 a.m. which will affect some of your morning commutes as you head back to work and school this morning. A coat or a jacket is needed this morning but with a full day of sun, we’ll have highs this afternoon reach in the low to middle 70s. Plan to take a jacket and blanket if you will be outdoors after sunset though as temperatures quickly fall back into the 50s for those high school playoff games tonight and continue to drop well into the 40s overnight.

A secondary reinforcing cold front is moving through the area tonight which will send temperatures down even lower through the weekend. Lows tonight in the 40s will just be the start. This front will bring no additional rain today or tonight but will lock us into a chilly pattern with highs tomorrow in the lower 60s. Lows by Sunday drop to around 40 with some spots in the upper 30s as some patchy areas of frost will be a possibility Sunday morning in northern parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes.

A gradual warming trend will return early next week as our cold high pressure moves off to the east with onshore southerly winds returning highs back into the 70s and lows back into the 50s and 60s ahead of yet another cold front by the second half of next week. That will mean more showers by next Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to come out to Abraham’s Tent today in Lake Charles, located at 2424 Fruge St., and drop off your food and supplies today from 6:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. as Mrs. Pearl Cole and the staff continue to serve the community each day with their daily meals and other services to those in need. We’ll see you there!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.