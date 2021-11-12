FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold mornings around for the weekend, plenty of sunshine for the afternoons

Temperatures cooler rather quickly under clear skies (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drier weather has settled in across Southwest Louisiana providing us a nice end to the week as our afternoon has featured a mixture of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures. A second front will push through the area through the evening and that will bring the cooler and more Fall like weather to us just in time for the weekend. You’ll want to make sure you know where your jackets and coats are especially for the next few mornings with the potential for some patchy frost.

Any outdoor plans this evening will be just fine with no issues from the weather other than the fact it will be turning chilly rather quick. Our second front will pass by through the afternoon and early evening and behind the front dry and cooler weather will filter in by the early portion of the overnight. Maybe you are planning on making some Gumbo or catching some Friday Night Football you’ll want to grab the jacket or coat as temperatures will be falling into the middle to upper 50′s by mid-evening. We won’t stop there as clouds continue to thin and that will allow for a mostly clear night and a cold start to Saturday morning with lows in the lower to middle 40′s as you wake up. A lot going on across the area tomorrow with it being Election Day and you have no reason to blame the weather with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures do remain on the cooler side with highs only into the middle 60′s, which will remain some ten degrees below average for this time of year.

For those who may have sensitive plants and pets outdoors you may want to bring them indoors on Saturday evening into Sunday morning with the potential of widespread frost north of I-10. While temperatures I-10 points south look to stay in the lower 40′s to near 40 our inland communities look to drop back into the middle and upper 30′s for a prolonged amount of time. Good news is the coldest of weather doesn’t stick around long as we quickly warm into the upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday afternoon. That will be the start of a warming trend as many areas head into the middle and even upper 70′s by mid next week.

Our eyes will then turn to another front that looks to take aim heading into Thursday and Friday of next week, but models are still all over the place in regards to the timing as well as the amount of rain. For now we will look for rain opportunities to return by Thursday and keep the chance of a stray shower or storm through next weekend. We do look to cool things back down into late next weekend with the passage of the front, but we will have to keep a close eye on it as we get closer. For now enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weekend ahead and of course stay safe!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

