Cowboys start hot, but falter in 77-61 loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – McNeese’s TJ Moss scored a career-high 17 points while Harwin Francois and Myles Lewis added 10 apiece, but TCU took advantage of an unexpected Cowboy rotation in the second half due to players in foul trouble and out with injures to help lead it to a 77-61 win.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 0-2 on the year while TCU goes to 1-0 after opening up its season. McNeese will play its home opener on Monday against Champion Christian at Burton Coliseum at 6:30.

“I thought we battled,” said head coach John Aiken. “We lost Kellon Taylor against with a cramp and we had Brendan Medly-Bacon and Myles Lewis in foul trouble. Then Collin Warren got hit in the head and had to come out so we’re down three, four guys and we had to play a lineup that I never envisioned playing. We just went into space and tried the best we could to fight and scrap and claw.”

Moss, a transfer from South Carolina where he played the last three seasons, scored 15 of his points off five three-point baskets (5 for 12) and was 6 of 16 overall for the game.

Medley-Bacon, who led the Cowboys with 15 points against SMU in Tuesday’s opener, played just 14 minutes in the game due to foul trouble and scored six points with four rebounds before fouling out with about six minutes to play.

As a result, TCU held a 57-36 advantage in rebounding, including 21 offensive boards that turned into 20 second-chance points.

“I couldn’t be more proud of TJ,” said Aiken. “He just fought. I asked him to just compete. He made five threes. He led us in assists and led us in steals. He really set the tone for us and made some big shots.”

Moss finished with five assists and three steals while also blocking a shot.

McNeese won turnover battle 17-18 and scored 16 points off the miscues, and was better at the free throw line, knocking down 8 of 12 for the game.

McNeese led 17-12 seven minutes into the game after hitting seven of its first 14 shots. After that, the Cowboys made just four of their next 16 shots as TCU went on a 9-0 run and take a 22-17 lead with under eight minutes to play in the half.

Taylor got a bucket to snap the five-minute scoring drought and pull McNeese to within three points but TCU’s Miles hit his third three-pointer of the half to give the Horned Frogs a 29-22 lead.

Warren got a layup and Christian Shumate with a dunk after a TCU turnover to pull McNeese to within eight points but TCU scored the last two points of the half to take a 36-26 lead into the break.

TCU opened up a 40-26 lead to start the second half before the Cowboys rolled off six straight points behind a couple of Moss three-pointers. Moss got the Cowboys to within nine points after another trey when the Cowboys trailed by 12 at the 15:17 mark. After that, the Horned Frogs scored seven straight behind four made free throws and a three-pointer by Francisco Farabello to make it a 53-37 TCU lead with 13:57 to play in the game.

Another Cowboy run of seven straight was started by a Harwin Francois three-pointer, Moss layup and another Francois basket to cut the lead to 53-44 at the 11:45 mark.

The streak looked to build to a 9-0 run but Warren lost the ball driving down the lane after getting knocked in the head and down on the floor. TCU made good on an alley-oop in transition while on the opposite side, Aiken was whistled for a technical foul after arguing the no-call on Warren.

An Emmanuel Miller dunk with 7:36 to play gave TCU its largest lead of the game at 66-48.

The Cowboys hit 35 percent from the field (23 for 66) and 29 percent from behind the arc (7-24) while TCU also sank 35 percent (23 for 65) and hit 33 percent from long range (7 for 21).

Miles led the Frogs with 22 points while Miller added 12 and Charles O’Bannon with 10.

