COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 12, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Today’s numbers include Friday and Thursday. The Department of Health did not release an update Thursday, which was Veteran’s Day.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 12.

A few months ago, there was nowhere in the country where COVID-19 was surging worse than in Louisiana. Now, we have the lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the nation. That is great progress, but our work isn’t finished. https://t.co/kHaxJcSlV6. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 12, 2021

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 726 new cases.

· 23 new deaths.

· 213 patients hospitalized (18 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 32 new cases.

· 5 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

