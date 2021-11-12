Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 12, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Today’s numbers include Friday and Thursday. The Department of Health did not release an update Thursday, which was Veteran’s Day.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 12.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 726 new cases.

· 23 new deaths.

· 213 patients hospitalized (18 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 32 new cases.

· 5 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom

Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST
|
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of measles making a comeback.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 10, 2021

Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 9, 2021

Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

National

More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate

Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST
|
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, but pushback is building.

National

Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent

Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:33 AM CST
|
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 8, 2021

Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors

Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST
|
After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign of hope for the battered travel industry.

State

Court of Appeals stays enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Following a petition filed by AG Jeff Landry, the U.S. Court of Appeals stayed enforcement of the mandate pending further action.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 5, 2021

Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.