50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

City of Lake Charles honor Veterans in celebration Service

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inclement weather Thursday morning did not stop the city’s Veterans Day Ceremony— in fact, it came along with an important reminder.

“How many veterans who were at Iwo Jima, how many veterans were in Vietnam and did not have the luxury of going inside to get out of the elements to not get their boots muddy or not have that rainfall down upon them for hours,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “So as we come inside to enjoy this event today, it’s a good reminder, the millions of veterans throughout this country’s history who never had that luxury.”

Over at the Civic Center, veterans filled the seats as they were honored at Thursday’s celebration service.

“You know, it’s an old cliche but Freedom isn’t free,” said Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission president, Charles Dalgleish. “And these people are veterans, our fellow veterans have been the ones that have been willing to step forward and go in harm’s way to provide the freedom that we have today.”

Dalgleish reminds us how important it is to honor our veterans.

“People lose track of the fact that every single veteran signs a contract with a blank check to the government and the people of America that can be cashed at any time,” he said. “And that contract can be for the ultimate sacrifice. So we need to recognize every veteran.”

During the celebration, Alfred Cochran, a veteran and a member of the Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, laid a wreath for veterans.

“Anything that we can do to honor veterans on this day is very appropriate, and fitting for what we’re doing,” he said.

I did catch up with Cochran before the ceremony and asked how it felt to be honored as a veteran.

“Just their presence coming out today is awesome to us veterans, to honor us,” he said.

Nic Hunter says he encourages every parent and guardian to educate their kids on what veterans mean to the community and the sacrifices they have made.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
The sheriff says the suspect has been arrested and there is no danger to the public.
One arrested in Lake Charles shooting Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder start to the weekend but no rain returning for several more days
City of Lake Charles honor Veterans in celebration Service.
City of Lake Charles honor Veterans in celebration Service
It was a night of surprises at the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce banquet in Sulphur.
Westlake mayor recognized as outstanding citizen of the year
The Sportsbook was unveiled Thursday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.
Golden Nugget opens Sportsbook with droves of Texans coming to play