Calcasieu sheriff speaks on parishwide tax renewal for sheriff’s office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many voters will be heading to the polls Saturday, and they will have several important decisions to make. One will be a parishwide tax that will fund the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It helps fund salaries and benefits for the deputies, some of our youth programs, and the general operations of the sheriff’s office,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

This 10 year tax provides roughly $16 million in funding a year. Mancuso said it would be a detrimental loss if not renewed.

“This is important to the sheriff’s office and to the department,” Mancuso said. “It is a crucial funding source that we have.”

At such a price tag, some may have questions as to how this money will be spent.

“We have to pay for fire protection, services that we generate, police protection, and that’s what you are paying for,” Mancuso said. “And I think we have done a good job providing this for the public, and it’s because the public gives us this money to do that.”

He further explained the tax will allow for proper maintenance of vehicles and equipment.

“Obviously, if you have old equipment and you have a disaster and you can’t get it running and it doesn’t work, it does you no good,” Mancuso said. “So, we try to make sure that we maintain and keep what we have in good working order and replace it efficiently when we need to.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.