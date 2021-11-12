Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School celebrates Veterans Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Soaring Eagles Chorus, made up by the fourth through sixth graders at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School, sang tunes of freedom showing their appreciation for all who have fought.

As the students participate in the school’s annual Veterans Day program, they understand the significance of the holiday.

“Well, it’s important because if we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have freedom right now. And they just did so much for us,” fifth grader Annakay Blanchard said.

Blanchard said it felt amazing to be a part of the program while honoring her uncle Mickey Hart, a Marine Corps veteran.

“I was in the Marine Corps. I was a helicopter machine gunner from 1960 to 1966. I served in Vietnam in ‘65 and ‘66,” Hart said.

Fourth grader Reed Edwards was able to honor his grandpa, Bill Edwards, as well.

“It makes me feel good that he served our country and protected us,” Reed said.

“I was in the Army. I was stationed in Chu Lai south Vietnam in 1969,” Edwards said.

During the program, the students made tributes to our armed services and acknowledged all the veterans who were in attendance, making sure they get the recognition they deserve.

“They need to know that we love them and that we appreciate them and we wouldn’t be here without them,” Elayne Gabbert said.

Gabbert is the school’s music teacher and she directed this program so the students could have an opportunity to honor the veterans. She also encourages everyone to to show appreciation for those who’ve served.

“Find somebody and tell them ‘thank you for your service.’ don’t be afraid to go up and do that. They really appreciate that and we owe them everything,” Gabbert said.

