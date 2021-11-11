Text-to-911 service reminder following Lake Charles crime

50/50 Thursdays
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following recent emergencies in which a victim is unable to call 911, the Calcasieu Communications District is reminding crime victims that a text-to-911 service is available throughout Calcasieu Parish.

On Nov. 7, 2021, a Ville Platte man allegedly strangled a victim during a home invasion in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office says there was a struggle between the victim and suspect Teddy Arvie, making it difficult for the victim to get help. That person had to text a family member advising them to call 911.

“If you are in a spot to where you don’t want to talk or you can’t talk because you feel some one is in the house with you or you cannot speak, then please text to 911,” Executive Director of the Calcasieu Communications District, Richard McGuire said. “That’s why we have the service.”

It’s a service that’s been offered in Calcasieu Parish for the past five years for situations like this one when someone is unable to make the call but needs to make contact. A service many call useful in an emergency situation.

“If they text a family member, you don’t know how much time you have to communicate back and forth and especially depending on your situation you know especially in a situation where you have to be discreet especially in domestic violence situations, that texting service, I think it would be very beneficial,” parish resident Chelsea Laurent said.

The response time through the parish’s e-911 service is quite quick.

“99% of our calls are answered within 16 seconds,” McGuire said. “That goes the same with text. We average somewhere in the neighborhood of about 300 text calls a month.”

The first text message to 911 should contain your location and the type of help that’s needed. You should then be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.

