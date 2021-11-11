50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2021.

Brandon Blake Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Broken lamps on bicycles; violations of protective orders; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Kaleb Jamarcus Lee, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Keondre Jarell Manuel, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Elaine Michelle Simpson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Eric Christopher Spencer, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Willie Jean Snell Jr., 51, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Marvin Lee Harris, 35, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Payton Joseph Doherty, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Jessica Renee Stewart, 32, Starks: Theft of a vehicle worth under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Jerod Luke Fontenot, 36, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jerimiah Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hasani Oba Williams, 41, DeQuincy: Battery.

Levi David Wilson, 37, Sulphur: Broken lamps on bicycles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Matthew Zane Kay, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Demone Paul Captain, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Connor Brian Thimling, 22, Ft. Polk: Battery of a pregnant victim.

