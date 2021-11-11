50/50 Thursdays
St. Francis School hosts Veteran’s Day celebration

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Iota, LA (KPLC) - St. Francis School invited veterans to be guests at Wednesday morning’s program to honor their dedication to the United States.

The school hosted its annual program which allows the students to show their gratitude to those who have served.

“It feels great to be able to honor these people who’ve sacrificed so much for our freedom and to be able to express our emotions and how thankful we are for them,” St. Francis fifth-grader Daxton Broussard said. “It’s not just regular people who have done so much, it’s these people who are willing to sacrifice all that they’ve got and put their lives on the line for us.”

Broussard sang and performed a ventriloquist act during the school’s program in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Students as young as five years old had the opportunity to learn what Veteran’s Day is all about. The program included tributes from school children up to eighth grade in addition to the the Iota High School band.

“When we first started this, I asked the kids if they knew any superheroes… and Spider-Man, Superman...,” St. Francis Principal Mike Darbonne said. “Well, I looked around and said, ‘Well, they’re not here, are they? But look who is here.’ These veterans are real-life heroes.”

Darbonne said Veteran’s Day is a time he gets to remember and honor his dad who was a World War II veteran. He said it’s important to teach his students about the importance of honoring those who fought for our county.

Each and every student had the opportunity to shake the hand of all of the veterans in attendance. One of them was guest speaker U.S. Air Force veteran Linus Jordan.

“If we don’t remember our mistakes of the past, we’re doomed to repeat them in the future,” Jordan said. “So, programs like this are critical to reminding successive generations what it means to be an American citizen and more importantly their responsibilities in being an American citizen.”

Gratitude is often appreciated by veterans, but Jordan said that many do suffer from survivor’s guilt.

“If anyone ever thanks a veteran and he or she seems a bit dismissive or ungrateful, that’s not the case. They just remember the sacrifice that their brothers and sisters made,” Jordan said.

This school program helps recognize the impact on history made by all the men and women who served.

