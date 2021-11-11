Sportsbook opens at L’auberge, people eager to place bets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s official. The first sportsbook in Lake Charles has officially opened.

The Sportsbook at L’Auberge is now open, and locals wasted no time before placing their first sports bets.

“What an exciting day for L’aberge Lake Charles and the state of Louisiana,” said Joshua Robinson, Vice President of marketing at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

People lined up at the L’auberge casino kiosks, eager for the first sportsbook in Lake Charles to open.

“Today, sports betting just opened up. I’ve been waiting for so long, and I just woke up this morning very excited,” Jonell Lamelle said. “I placed a five team parlay for $10 - gonna bring back $70 something dollars. Hopefully, I hit, because I’ve been waiting for too long for this to happen.”

The Sportsbook at L’Auberge will be open to accept bets Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until midnight and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until midnight. Robinson said the team of staff is ready to accept all the bets coming in.

Jonell Lamelle made his first sports bet today, but it likely won’t be his last.

“I just recently relocated back to the area a month ago just for this specific reason - for sports betting,” Lamelle said.

Robinson is also encouraging guests to use the free tool, bet builder, which allows guests to check their latest lines, plan their bets and see potential winnings.

“The gentlemen that made our first bet, you could already see he had his odds sheets and he was making his notes. When talking to him, he was telling us, ‘I’ve been waiting weeks for this,’” said Robinson said.

That first bet on the books was on the Saints game this Sunday, and of course, hoping the Saints pull out the win.

Most gamblers are just happy to be betting on their favorite teams.

“I’m just happy to be here in Lake Charles to place this bet, and Louisiana, we finally did it. Let’s go!” Lamelle said.

L’Auberge Lake Charles has also broken ground on a Barstool Sportsbook. The new area will be more than just kiosks though. It will also have additional restaurants and places to watch the games.

The Barstool Sportsbook will be open early 2022, they are hoping it will be open in time for March Madness.

DraftKings and Golden Nugget Lake Charles are unveiling their sportsbook tomorrow.

