Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles to support state senate candidate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - John Bel Edwards wants a senator to help him achieve his goals as he finishes his term as governor. He says he needs Democrat Dustin Granger in the senate as he works to help the Lake Charles area recover from the disasters.

“He’s (Granger) going to fight for just basic essential fairness. You know, when you pay your insurance premiums you shouldn’t have to go be the insurance company to pay you for what you already paid for. You shouldn’t have to beg them to do what they obligated themselves to do. And there are too many people in Baton Rouge who refuse to hold these insurance companies accountable,” said Gov. Edwards.

Edwards also said Granger’s supporters reflect the diversity across the state. Granger told the crowd his opponent Jeremy Stine knows they are within striking distance of winning.

“No one is entitled to your vote because of their last name or the political party that they belong to. Every candidate must earn your vote,” Gov. Edwards said.

As the Granger rally took place, Stine was campaigning door to door in Moss Bluff. He says voters should judge him on his accomplishments such as when he testified in front of a legislative committee about insurance.

“About the delay, delay, delay tactics and also be a canary in the coal mine for our neighbors in Southeast Louisiana to tell them we have to hold the insurance companies accountable,” said Stine.

And Stine says he is proud of his bipartisan support.

“I’m going to do what’s right for the people of SWLA. And there’s a reason why I’m the only candidate that has bipartisan support. Sheriff Tony Mancuso is supporting me, former Mayor Randy Roach is supporting me,” said Stine.

Other big issues in the race include funding for education and redistricting.

Election day is Saturday, November 13. To win outright a candidate must get one more than half the votes cast. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

