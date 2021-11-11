FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine moves in to end the week, turning cooler for the weekend

Temperatures cool into Friday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front moved through this morning bringing showers and a few storms, but the second half of the day has really changed as sunshine has taken over and really helped to warm us up. A few passing clouds will be around through the evening and into the overnight, but our eyes are set on a secondary front that moves in Friday evening and while rain won’t be an issue it will bring cooler weather back to the area.

Temperatures into the lower 70's tomorrow afternoon (KPLC)

For this evening any outdoor plans will be okay to have with winds turning back out of the north and ushering in some drier air with dew points falling into the upper 50′s for many areas. Clouds will slowly depart through the overnight and that will allow temperatures to fall rather quickly through the evening back into the upper 50′s before we start our Friday morning in the lower 50′s along and south of I-10 with upper 40′s locations to the north. Sunshine will return for Friday as we await the arrival of the second front coming through later in the evening. Temperatures will warm for the afternoon with many areas in the lower to middle 70′s before cooler air quickly arrives for Friday night and on our Saturday.

Sunshine makes a return for the next three days (KPLC)

The weekend as a whole is shaping up to be rather lovely with high pressure building in and keeping us nice and dry. It will be on the cooler side however with highs Saturday in the middle 60′s with morning lows in the middle 40′s. We’ll have to watch for the potential of frost on Sunday morning especially north of I-10 where many areas will be in the middle to upper 30′s. For areas along the I-10 corridor it will be a little less likely, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the trends over the next day or so in case things turn a little cooler. Highs do rebound a little heading into Sunday afternoon with upper 60′s to near 70 as sunshine remains abundant with little to no cloud cover. The dry and calm weather will stick around into next week as well with high pressure going nowhere anytime soon as it slowly drifts to the east with time.

Temperatures take a dive as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

As we move closer to the middle and ending of next week our moisture values will begin to return with southerly winds back into the forecast but at least through next Wednesday rain chances remain on the lower end. Models are back and forth on another front pushing through the region by next Thursday and Friday bringing increase rain chances, but that is something we will have to watch closely with time as things will change. Our cooler weather will moderate into the middle of next week as we head for the middle to upper 70′s. Enjoy the beautiful evening today and the nice weather as we head into the weekend just make sure to have a jacket or coat for the morning hours.

Sunny and cool heading into next (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

