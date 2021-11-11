FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain this morning as a front moves through; an even chillier weekend on tap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A line of rain and thunderstorms continues to move into Southwest Louisiana this morning ahead of the first of two cold fronts on the way over the next 36 hours. The front today is bringing a line of thunderstorms through during the morning hours that could result in some briefly heavy rain and storms but nothing severe is noted on radar nor is that expected to change through the morning. Most, if not all, of the rain will exit the viewing area by midday as temperatures climb back into the 70s this afternoon. This first front will be the weaker of the two fronts temperature-wise with lows by Friday morning dipping into the upper 40s to near 50.

The reinforcing cold front will move through Friday evening, with rain unlikely due to a lack of moisture ahead of its arrival. Sunshine will be in place through the day tomorrow with highs back into the 70s. High school football should be in good shape and the front moves through during the late-evening dropping temperatures into the 40s by Saturday morning. The coldest day of the weekend will be Saturday with highs only in the lower 60s despite a full day of sunshine, with lows Sunday morning dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few spots in our northern viewing area could possibly see some patchy frost, although nothing widespread is expected.

Milder temperatures return by early next week as we start the new workweek on a dry note with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. Later in the week another front makes another push toward our area with another chance of showers and storms by late-week and another cooldown by the end of the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.