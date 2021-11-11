50/50 Thursdays
Avenue of Flags has new addition

By John Bridges
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Avenue of Flags on Memorial and Veterans Days is already the nation’s largest display of veteran casket flags. Now they’re adding something new.

“We’re adding what we call, ‘The History Walk,’” said Ted Harless, Avenue of Flags director. “So for the very first time, people who come will be able to walk through this one road under the oaks in the cemetery and witness and see the progression and the growth of the American flag.”

Kambree Malone is a member of Troop 8 in Westlake. As part of her Eagle project, she designed the walk along with signs and QR codes to guide visitors along the way.

“My team and I have created this website and the idea behind it was that anybody could visit it anytime they wanted to,” said Malone. “I love Avenue of Flags and I wanted people to enjoy it no matter where they are and no matter what time of year.”

“Even my own sons did their Eagle project out here at the Avenue of Flags, so each year we’re always excited to help,” said Harless. “It’s a different type project every year. This is probably the biggest Eagle Scout project we’ve ever had. We’re really excited.”

Kambree says she thinks it’s a great addition to an already awesome display.

“I’ve just always had the utmost respect for veterans, so I’ve always wanted to give back whatever way I could.”

The Avenue of Flags is put up twice a year, on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.  Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery is located at 2023 E. Broad St. in Lake Charles.

