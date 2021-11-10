Vinton man and woman accused of utility wire theft

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton man and woman are accused of stealing utility wire in an area near Hwy 90 and Batchelor Road in Vinton, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu detectives arrested Candice L. Landry, 36, and John D. Mitchener, 48, both of Vinton, on Monday, Nov. 8, after an investigation revealed they were responsible for utility wire thefts, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

During the investigation, detectives learned near Highway 90 and Batchelor Road in Vinton, there was an area where newly repaired wire had been damaged and stolen, according to Vincent.

Detectives also found the mount to a surveillance camera in the area had been damaged and the camera was missing, Vincent said.

Vincent said during further investigation, detectives learned Mitchener dropped Landry off in order to steal the wire.

During further investigation, when detectives made contact with Landry and Mitchener, they located wire and protective casing consistent with the type of wire that was stolen, according to Vincent.

Landry was also found to be in possession of tools commonly used to cut large wire, along with medication she did not have a prescription for, Vincent said.

According to Vincent, they were both booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and accused of the following:

· Theft $5,000 to $25,000

· Simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000.

Vincent said Landry was additionally accused of the following:

· Theft less than $1,000

· Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

· Illegal possession of burglary tools

· Possession of a prescription of CDS and/or legend drug

Judge Tony Fazzio set Mitchener’s bond at $25,000 and Landry’s bond at $16,000, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Mitchener was previously arrested in July 2021 for utility wire theft.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.