SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2021.

Daneija Alise Richard, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Lydell Joseph Joseph, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Larry Dwayne Champ, 45, Lake Charles: Money laundering (2 charges); production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (6 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Danielle Morris, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Jeffery Martin Simons, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Connie Marie Rochon, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Patricia Ann Jones, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court.

Donovan Lee Goins, 30, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

