50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘Robert’ Noland dead at 70

Noland passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, He was 70 years old.
Noland passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, He was 70 years old.(Johnson Funeral Home)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known Lake Charles businessman has died.

Richard “Robert” Noland, whose name graces the alumni pavilion at McNeese, was one of the university’s biggest supporters and a member of several Lake Area organizations.

His donations helped pay for new turf at Cowboy stadium in 2008 and again 10 years later.

Noland passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, He was 70 years old.

He is survived by his only child, Amanda Noland Inzer and his wife, Belinda Noland.

Noland’s obituary can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Free meals and Veterans Day events in SWLA
2021 Veterans Day photos
According to the sheriff’s office, an attack broke out involving eight inmates against one...
Eight men accused of attacking inmate in Vernon Parish Jail
An appeals court has reinstated the 2012 non-unanimous manslaughter conviction of David Nelson.
Appeals court reinstates non-unanimous manslaughter verdict
Judge Tony Fazzio set Mitchener’s bond at $25,000 and Landry’s bond at $16,000, according to...
Vinton man and woman accused of utility wire theft