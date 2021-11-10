‘Robert’ Noland dead at 70

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known Lake Charles businessman has died.

Richard “Robert” Noland, whose name graces the alumni pavilion at McNeese, was one of the university’s biggest supporters and a member of several Lake Area organizations.

His donations helped pay for new turf at Cowboy stadium in 2008 and again 10 years later.

Noland passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, He was 70 years old.

He is survived by his only child, Amanda Noland Inzer and his wife, Belinda Noland.

Noland’s obituary can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.