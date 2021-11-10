No. 7 Iowa and No. 5 Iota to play in 2021 Volleyball state tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The seventh-ranked Iowa Lady Yellow Jackets are in the state tournament for the second time since 2019, and head Grant Anderson believes the team is trending in the right direction.

“I think they’re ready. We’ve played our best Volleyball in the last three weeks which is hopefully what you are doing going into the playoffs so I think we’re ready” said Anderson.

The Jacket’s face-off against E.D. White on Thursday and a win would put them in the semifinals for the first time in program history.

“I think that it would just be awesome we’ve really just worked so hard,” said Bentley Richard. “We’ve put all the blood, sweat, and tears everything you could imagine into it. We’ve gotten into arguments like every other girls, but I think that if we won it would just be crazy really. Nobody has ever done it and it would just be really cool.

Richard is just one of three seniors on the Yellowjacket roster. The other two are Maddie Jongbloed and Ella Arabie. They’re hoping the trifecta of experience will be enough to propel them to the finals.

“I mean like we’re the leaders of this team so if we’re not there for our teammates and each other then I don’t think our team will be where we’re at today,” Jongbloed said.

Fellow Division III competitor Iota will make the trip to Lafayette as well for the first time since 2016. After two straight-set wins in the first two rounds, head coach Meredith Hebert says they’re itching to take the court.

“Right now we are very very very ready to play. We have very high intensity and I hope it stays the same,” said Hebert. “Actually, it’s an honor because I’ve been coaching for five years here and it’s been five years since we’ve been to state. We have not won any state titles, but it would be very exciting to win a state title.”

The Lady Dogs are a team with a lot of veteran experience and none will be bigger than senior outside hitter Charly Sensat, whose main focus is to just win.

“The four years I’ve been in high school we’ve never been this close and it feels great,” Sensat said. “We’re going to be very focused and hopefully, we’re just in it all to win it and everyone has positive attitudes and is ready to win.’

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.