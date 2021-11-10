Multi-vehicle accident closes 1-10 E on-ramp at I-210 intersection

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The on-ramp at I-10 East near the I-210 east intersection is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Trooper Derek Senegal says Louisiana State Police Troop D are on the scene of what appears to be a 5 to 6 vehicle crash. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are detouring traffic in the affected areas.

The on-ramp from I-10 East to I-210 East (Mile Marker 25) is closed due to an accident. Congestion is approaching one mile. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) November 10, 2021

