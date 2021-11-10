Louisiana Bar Foundation providing access to free civil legal aid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation made a stop in Lake Charles Tuesday in its statewide Pop Up Tour, bringing awareness to the need for civil legal aid amid the pandemic and recent hurricanes.

The Louisiana Bar Foundation advocates for accessible and adequate civil legal aid while providing grants to help fund that access to thousands of area residents who may be eligible for free legal aid.

Following COVID-19 and the hurricanes, cases involving evictions, domestic violence, successions, insurance and FEMA denials have heavily increased.

“We are the fourth-highest poverty population in the Nation,” Louisiana Bar Foundation President Chris Ralston said. “Then you compound that with COVID and the natural disasters that we’ve had here, not just Hurricane Ida this year, but what we saw in the southwestern part of the state last year - particularly in this region. And the need is even more acute.”

Ralston said their mission is to ensure Louisianans have access to the court system and legal resources, regardless of their income level or background.

“We’re in the trenches every day. We see the need. And unlike criminal law where you get a court-appointed attorney as your constitutional right, many of our citizens are not entitled to a court-appointed,” Judge Cynthia Guillory said. “That’s why we have the desperate need for legal services.”

Guillory is also a member of the foundation. She said the work the group does is important to the community.

The foundation recognizes that over 100,000 people in Southwest Louisiana, alone, are eligible for free legal aid.

“We’ve allocated special funding to help to make sure that even with disasters when the need is greater in some areas, we’re allocating greater resources to those particular geographic locations,” Ralston said.

Ralston adds that last year, the foundation was able to distribute $1.3 million to this area to help meet the needs of legal aid.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.