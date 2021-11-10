50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery; authorities searching for second suspect

Lydell Joseph, 21, Lake Charles
Lydell Joseph, 21, Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint while authorities continue to search for an additional suspect, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery on Decker St. around 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2021.

During their investigation of the incident, the victim told deputies that he had been robbed by a man later identified as Lydell Joseph, 21. The victim also said that another man had been present during the robbery.

The suspects are believed to have stolen a 12 gauge shotgun, a .22 rifle, and $300 from inside the victim’s truck.

On Nov. 4, detectives issued a warrant for Joseph’s arrest signed by Judge Derrick Kee.

Detectives located and arrested Joseph on Nov. 9. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, 2 counts of theft of a firearm, and theft under $1,000. His bond has been set at $56,000.

Authorities are continuing to try and identify a second suspect who was described as a black male. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this case to please call them at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

