Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Many area families are struggling this year to make ends meet. You can help them have a Merrier Christmas by making a donation to KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree. We have already screened and registered hundreds of families and over 100 senior citizens for assistance this year.

How you can help:

Pick an Angel off the Angel Tree at the Wal Mart in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff or Sulphur, or in the food court at the Prien Lake Mall. Items can be dropped in the KPLC’s Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree collection box at Wal Mart, or brought to the Salvation Army 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles weekdays between 8am-6pm.

You can also purchase a gift on your own, and drop it into our collection box at Wal Mart or the Salvation Army. Here are a few items that have been requested this year:

FOR CHILDREN:

Bikes and helmets for ages 1-12

Baby dolls and Barbies

Board games and electronic games

Sports gear such as basketballs and footballs

Sensory toys like Pop It and Fidget

Clothes

Books

Art supplies

Hair and makeup items

FOR SENIORS:

Crock pots

Microwaves

Clothes

Blankets

Click here to adopt a child or senior through the Online Angel Tree Portal

Click here to purchase a gift through the online Wal Mart Registry for Good

Monetary donations help us purchase items we don’t receive through our collection boxes, and to buy gift cards for groceries so our families can enjoy a Christmas Meal. Checks can be sent to:

KPLC’s Community Christmas

320 Division Street

Lake Charles, LA 70602

Volunteers are also need to sort and pack donated items, if you or your group would like to help please call Lt. Roslyn Morrison at 337-721-8068 extension 4.

