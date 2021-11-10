50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jeff Davis sheriff, Jennings mayor at odds over jail quarantines guidelines

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Suspected criminals were let out of jail because of the pandemic.

COVID-19 regulations mean fewer inmates can be held at Jeff Davis Parish Jail and at least one official wants to see changes.

Mayor Henry Guinn said there has got to be a safer way to keep what he calls dangerous people off the streets.

“We are tired of seeing arrested suspects on felony charges denied in booking procedures in the parish jail. Only to go back out into the community to commit further crimes heinous crimes, murder. DWI’s,” said Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn.

Calling for a change, Guinn took to Twitter to try to capture the attention of the citizens of Jennings.

“To get out on social media was a boost of morale to our officers to let them know we are fighting for them and we are fighting for the citizens of Jennings to make sure everybody knows that we want a safe community too. We want people to be in jail,” Guinn said.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the issue sprung from the pandemic. There is not enough room at the parish jail to hold the alleged felons.

“We are following the guidelines set by the CDC and the Department of Corrections because these individuals have been arrested and booked in our jail. The majority of them are pre-trial inmates which means they haven’t been found guilty,” Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The restrictions forcing a 10 day isolation period of an inmate upon initial booking is causing a backup in the jailing process.

But the magnitude of the crime is being taken into consideration.

“As far as murder, shooting, or rape or something like that we’re going to accept those.If we have to transport them to another jail. We have contacts with other places where we can put them,” Ivey said.

The accused are not getting away with the crime they committed.

The sheriff’s office said they are still being held accountable for their actions.

They will be summoned to court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced

Latest News

Jeff Davis sheriff, Jennings mayor at odds over jail quarantines guidelines
Jeff Davis sheriff, Jennings mayor at odds over jail quarantines guidelines
ollowing COVID-19 and the hurricanes, cases involving evictions, domestic violence,...
Louisiana Bar Foundation providing access to free civil legal aid
Louisiana Bar Foundation providing access to free civil legal aid
VIDEO: Louisiana Bar Foundation providing access to free civil legal aid
It’s the 1911 Historic City Hall, and it’s on the cover of Court Review, a magazine published...
1911 Historic City Hall on cover of national magazine