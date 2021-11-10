Jeff Davis sheriff, Jennings mayor at odds over jail quarantines guidelines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Suspected criminals were let out of jail because of the pandemic.

COVID-19 regulations mean fewer inmates can be held at Jeff Davis Parish Jail and at least one official wants to see changes.

Mayor Henry Guinn said there has got to be a safer way to keep what he calls dangerous people off the streets.

“We are tired of seeing arrested suspects on felony charges denied in booking procedures in the parish jail. Only to go back out into the community to commit further crimes heinous crimes, murder. DWI’s,” said Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn.

Calling for a change, Guinn took to Twitter to try to capture the attention of the citizens of Jennings.

“To get out on social media was a boost of morale to our officers to let them know we are fighting for them and we are fighting for the citizens of Jennings to make sure everybody knows that we want a safe community too. We want people to be in jail,” Guinn said.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the issue sprung from the pandemic. There is not enough room at the parish jail to hold the alleged felons.

“We are following the guidelines set by the CDC and the Department of Corrections because these individuals have been arrested and booked in our jail. The majority of them are pre-trial inmates which means they haven’t been found guilty,” Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The restrictions forcing a 10 day isolation period of an inmate upon initial booking is causing a backup in the jailing process.

But the magnitude of the crime is being taken into consideration.

“As far as murder, shooting, or rape or something like that we’re going to accept those.If we have to transport them to another jail. We have contacts with other places where we can put them,” Ivey said.

The accused are not getting away with the crime they committed.

The sheriff’s office said they are still being held accountable for their actions.

They will be summoned to court.

