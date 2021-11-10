Funeral arrangements for Shorty Breaux announced
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have be announced for Warren “Shorty” Breaux.
Breaux passed away Nov. 9 at age 85.
The funeral will be handled by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Visitation will be Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Cypress St. in Sulphur.
There will be a rosary service at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. followed by a private burial.
