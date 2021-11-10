50/50 Thursdays
Funeral arrangements for Shorty Breaux announced

Remembering Shorty Breaux.
Remembering Shorty Breaux.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have be announced for Warren “Shorty” Breaux.

Breaux passed away Nov. 9 at age 85.

The funeral will be handled by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Visitation will be Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Cypress St. in Sulphur.

There will be a rosary service at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. followed by a private burial.

