Funeral arrangements for Shorty Breaux announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have be announced for Warren “Shorty” Breaux.

Breaux passed away Nov. 9 at age 85.

The funeral will be handled by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Visitation will be Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Cypress St. in Sulphur.

There will be a rosary service at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. followed by a private burial.

