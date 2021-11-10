FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Series of fronts make way for a cooler but sunny end to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures start off cool but not as cold as the past few mornings thanks to clouds overnight keeping areas in the upper 40s to lower 50s as you head out the door. There also isn’t as much fog either, but that could change quickly in a matter of a short distance for the commute, so be prepared for that as well but no need for the rain gear as showers hold off most of the day. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s this afternoon under a mix of sunshine and clouds. The threat of rain remains at or less than 20% for just a stray shower that could be possible.

One thing we’ll begin to notice through the day will be an increase in the southerly winds that at times gust near 20 mph, especially by afternoon. Clouds will remain in place this evening as southeasterly winds keep temperatures from dropping out of the 60s overnight as a front approaches from the northwest. This will be a rather weak front but it will bring a quick punch of showers and a few thunderstorms closer to sunrise Thursday, with any leftover rain quickly exiting by late-morning. Any outdoor plans tomorrow look to be fine as long as you hold off through mid-morning. Highs top out in the 70s with afternoon sunshine.

Most of Friday brings back the sun with another weak front on the way by early evening. This brings a slight chance of a shower or two closer to sunset but doesn’t look to be much and should not have big impacts of any of the high school football games. This reinforcing front will bring another shot of cooler air with lows Saturday morning back down into the 40s. Bright sunny weather is back for our Election Day Saturday with highs only in the 60s! Remember to get out and vote with polls open at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. A comfortably cool pattern remains in place through much of next week as well with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs near 70 with sunshine. A chance of more rain returns by the latter half of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

