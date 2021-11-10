FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving for Thursday, turning dry and cool for the weekend

A pretty quiet overnight other than a few passing showers (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen a beautiful Wednesday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds, but the sun has won out and helped to warm us nicely through the day. Highs so far are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s and may warm a few more degrees by the time we reach late afternoon, but expect cloud cover to thicken throughout the evening and the possibility of a few showers to arrive mainly after midnight.

If you have any plans for this evening they will be just fine as we start partly cloudy with temperatures slowly cooling back into the middle 60′s and they will be holding fairly steady as cloud cover prevents them from falling quickly. Our rain chances thankfully remain low before midnight with the better opportunity for rain staying to the west, but that will quickly begin to change after midnight as the front inches closer and we keep the strong southerly wind persisting bringing in the moisture. The front itself looks to arrive as we head into the morning hours near sunrise for areas to the north and pushing to the south throughout mid-morning before we see clearing through the afternoon with sunshine arriving. Highs won’t budge a whole lot as many locations manage to reach the lower to middle 70′s thanks to the clearing in the afternoon, but we will have to watch closely as to how quickly we clear out.

A secondary front will arrive as we head into Friday and that will bring us the next shot of Fall weather with temperatures cooling by ten degrees in many locations from the middle 70′s on Friday into the middle 60′s on Saturday. Morning lows will also take a tumble with passage of the front with Sunday morning starting in the lower 40′s for many locations with a few upper 30′s to the north and we will have to watch for some patchy frost possible. Thankfully high pressure will build in for the weekend and into early next week, which will keep us in the lower 70′s through much of next week with dry afternoons as humidity remains on the lower side with winds staying out of the northerly direction.

Moving into late next week we will have to watch for yet another front working its way towards the area but at this point in time it remains fairly quiet with just a few showers possible next Thursday and Friday. That’s something we will have to watch closely as we get closer, but the good news is that after the front pushes through we will see several days of quiet weather building in and a perfect weekend as high pressure keeps things nice and dry. For now keep the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy as you head out the door tomorrow morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

