Eight men accused of attacking inmate in Vernon Parish Jail

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - An attack against an inmate at the Vernon Parish Jail leaves eight other inmates facing additional charges, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an attack broke out involving eight inmates against one other inmate. Those involved were accused of one count of second-degree battery and criminal conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators aren’t confirming who the victim was or why the inmate was attacked.

