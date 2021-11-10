50/50 Thursdays
DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

