Cowgirls open the Kennedy era with 65-60 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

McNeese guard Desirae Hansen
McNeese guard Desirae Hansen(Dennis Thibodeaux, McNeese)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark.— McNeese women’s basketball kicked off the Lynn Kennedy era with a 65-60 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday night in a hard-fought win in front of a nearly sold-out and energetic crowd.

“To get a win in this environment against a good team says a lot of where we can go as a team,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy.

Junior Desirae Hansen led McNeese with 13 points while Kaili Chamberlin came off the bench to pitch in 10 points.

As a team, the Cowgirls (1-0) shot 50.0 percent from the field and free throw line along with 43.5 percent from behind the arc.

As a team, McNeese canned 10 of 23 treys with Hansen making three of her five attempts. Chamberlin and Clara Rosini knocked down two apiece.

McNeese opened the game by taking a 22-17 first-quarter lead then took a 34-31 lead into the half.

The Cowgirls opened the second half on a 10-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Hansen and layups by Zuzanna Kulinska and Cristina Gil within the first two minutes of the third quarter to lead 44-31.

McNeese held its double-digit lead until late in the third quarter when the Lady Lions cut it to single digits twice at 50-42 and then to end the third period 52-44.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff kept chipping away at the Cowgirl lead and got as close at two points (54-52) with 5:58 to play but another Cowgirl run (10-2) gave the Cowgirls a little cushion with 2:10 to play.

“They made a run in the second half but we stayed composed. We are learning to play through the ups and downs of the game. I thought we really locked down defensively in the last five minutes of the game.”

The Cowgirls’ defense came up big in the final minutes of the game, giving Arkansas-Pine Bluff only one possession several times late in the game and coming away with huge defensive rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff placed three players in double figures with its leading scorer from a year ago, Khadijah Brown leading all players with 25 points. Joyce Kennerson scored 13 and Sade Husdon had 11. Brown also grabbed 13 rebounds to complete her double-double.

McNeese will host Southwestern Assemblies of God this Saturday, Nov. 13 in its home opener. Tipoff is set for noon at Burton Coliseum.

