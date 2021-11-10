COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 8.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 495 new cases.

· 13 new deaths.

· 231 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 36 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 23 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

