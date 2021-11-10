Breaking down the four proposed constitutional amendments in upcoming election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend is another election day in Louisiana and there are a few amendments you might want to pay attention to.

Though you may not see many races on the ballot for elected positions Saturday, there is plenty of important decision to be made and some of those would change the state’s constitution.

Four constitutional amendments will be decided this weekend.

“There’s one dealing with Sales tax streamlining, there’s one on income tax reform, there’s one dealing with the levee districts and their taxation powers, and there is also one on how to tap additional money during a fiscal crisis,” said Policy Director Steven Procopio.

The Public Affairs Research Council releases independent, objective explainers of each ballot item before an election.

Policy Director Steven Procopio broke down the proposed amendments.

The first deals with state and local taxes.

Right now, they are collected by each parish and sent to the state.

The creation of a state commission aims to speed up that process.

“This would actually collect a commission that would be made up of four local representatives and four people appointed by the state and it would take a 2/3rds vote of anything of major activities and so that provides additional protection for locals,” Procopio explained.

The second would reduce income tax rates and eliminate certain tax reductions.

“Right now they’re at 2%, 4%, and 6% depending on what bracket you’re in and it would go to 1.85%, 3.5%, and 4.25% so it’s an overall lowering of the rates. Something very similar would happen on corporate rates as well,” Procopio said.

The third amendment would essentially enable a referendum for local taxes for levee districts.

Of the eight new districts since 2006, only three would not actually be impacted.

“After Katrina, there was a lot of levee board reforms that can into place. One of them was to remove the base 5 mills for property tax that levee districts have had for 100 years for new levee districts. So any levee districts graded since 2006 hasn’t had to space 5-mills,” Procopio said.

Here are the five new districts that would actually be impacted which include the estimated total annual tax revenue if the entire 5 mills are adopted.

Chenier Plain Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (Calcasieu, Cameron, and Vermilion Parishes) - $12.2 million

Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District (Iberia Parish) - $2.9 million

Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District (Iberia Parish) - $20,192

St. Tammany Levee, Drainage and Conservation District (St. Tammany) - $11.9 million

Tangipahoa Levee District (Tangipahoa Parish) – $191,000

The final amendment increases the amount of special funds that the state government can access when there is a budget shortfall.

“This amendment would change that amount from 5% to 10% so it gives a little more flexibility but allows access to these special funds which depending on your viewpoint, you may be for or against,” said Procopio.

To see the complete PAR ballot breakdown including pros and cons for each measure, click here.

Polls open at 7 Saturday morning.

